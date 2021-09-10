Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock worth $15,019,767. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

