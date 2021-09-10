LGL Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LGL Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

