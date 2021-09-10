Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

