PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.