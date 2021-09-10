MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Achieves $99.71 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $99.71 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,936.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.01 or 0.07270994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.97 or 0.01412772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00390014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00124899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.12 or 0.00551024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00564131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00345400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006688 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

