Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

