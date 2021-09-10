National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

