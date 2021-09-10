A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $579.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 173,096.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

