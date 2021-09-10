Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 384.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

NYSE:CP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

