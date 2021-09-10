Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VITL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 471,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $685.72 million and a P/E ratio of 86.69. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

