Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VITL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $685.72 million and a P/E ratio of 86.69. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
