InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 164,373 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,373 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

