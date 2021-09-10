Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,271 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

