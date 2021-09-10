Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

