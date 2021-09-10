Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

