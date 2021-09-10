2,628 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

NYSE VFC opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

