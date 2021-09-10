Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

NYSE:LH opened at $303.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.57 and a 200-day moving average of $270.78. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $176.49 and a one year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.