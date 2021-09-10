Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $324.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $279.00. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.