LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.
LFVN stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.62.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
