LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

LFVN stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

