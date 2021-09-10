PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

PWSC stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

