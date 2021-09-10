Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,630 shares of company stock worth $6,771,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

