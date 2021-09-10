Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $103.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.