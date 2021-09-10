Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after buying an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 594,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after buying an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4,272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 317,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

