FFT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,881 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

