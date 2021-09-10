Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s 10th Largest Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

NYSE SYK opened at $276.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.