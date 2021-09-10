FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 22.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 11.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $347.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.54. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.