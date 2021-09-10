Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 188.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

