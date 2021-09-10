Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $36.78 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,361 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $36,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $306.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.59 and its 200 day moving average is $291.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

