Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

