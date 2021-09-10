Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

