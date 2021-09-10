11,199 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

