Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 669 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $37,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $371.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

