Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $30,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.64. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.