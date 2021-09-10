Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

