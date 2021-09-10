Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $211,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $450.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

