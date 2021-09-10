AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 14.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

ATR opened at $128.63 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

