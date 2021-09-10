First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 80.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,551.89 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,592.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,465.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,562.18.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

