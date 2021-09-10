200 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5,791.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,294 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,641 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $117.91 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

