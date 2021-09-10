BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $953.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $953.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $922.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $903.11 and its 200 day moving average is $840.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

