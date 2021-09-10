Gas (GAS) Price Hits $9.83 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $99.52 million and $20.63 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.83 or 0.00021406 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

