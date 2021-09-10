Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Down 0.3%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.16 and last traded at C$15.17. 18,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 30,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.21.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.66. The stock has a market cap of C$473.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total value of C$76,614.00. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,875. Insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $315,571 in the last quarter.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

