Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $3.30. Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

