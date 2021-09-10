Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.55. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 6,162 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.