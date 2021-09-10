Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading Down 3.2%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

