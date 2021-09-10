Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Shares Up 1.4%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

