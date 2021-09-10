O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3,981.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

