O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.37 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.