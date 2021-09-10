O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,865 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2,142.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $356.78 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

