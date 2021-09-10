HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in HP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 473,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

