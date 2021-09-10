Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading 13.9% Higher

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s stock price traded up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 8,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

About Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

