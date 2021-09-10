Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $577.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

